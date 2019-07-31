1933 — July 28, 2019
Mary Jane Swink, a life-time resident of Lebanon area, died Sunday the 28th of July.
Born in 1933 in Lebanon, Mary Jane attended Westmont College.
She married William “Bill” Swink on October 24, 1953 at Lebanon First Baptist Church.
She loved family, friends, gardening and cooking. Throughout her adult life, she was actively involved in her community, including Lebanon and Waterloo Baptist Church, Consumer Power Board, and Lebanon School Board.
She is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia Watson (Ed Watson) of Salem, Oregon, Carolyn Rice of Moorpark, California, and Linda Darling (Wally Darling) of Lebanon; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Gideon’s International through Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
The memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Lebanon First Baptist Church, 211 East Vine, Lebanon.