January 9, 1938 - January 10, 2023

TANGENT - Mary Jane Drummond, 85, of Tangent, Oregon, passed away January 10, 2023 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

Mary Jane Witt was born in San Leandro, CA on January 9, 1938. She moved to the Tangent area in 1947, and graduated from Shedd High School May 31, 1956. Mary Jane married Dwain D. Drummond on May 21, 1957 in Albany, Oregon. She is survived by her four children, Rodney (Frieda) Drummond, Richard (Kathi) Drummond, Janet (Darrell) McCuddy, Katrina Drummond; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Brother Conrad Jr. (Barbara) Witt and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting. She was well known for the many afghans she made. She valued her time with family and friends. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband Dwain, her parents Conrad Sr. and Mary Witt, and brother Charles Witt.

There will be a viewing on January 19, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Garden on January 20 at 11:00 a.m.