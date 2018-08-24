November 13, 1933 — August 16, 2018
Mary Jane Breneman Eby departed from her home in Mennonite Village in Albany to new adventures on August 16, 2018.
She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on November 13, 1933, the daughter of Clyde and Mary (Oberholser) Breneman.
Mary Jane has a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from Goshen College in Indiana. She worked as a nurse at University Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
Mary Jane married Lawrence (Larry) Eby from Michigan on August 17, 1957.
She, husband Larry and their family lived in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Portland, Oregon; Abiriba, Nigeria, Africa; Aibonito, Puerto Rico; Millersburg, Ohio; and Siletz and Albany.
In addition to her nursing and homemaking careers, Mary Jane served as youth minister for the Ohio Conference of the Mennonite Church for five years, and, together with husband, Larry, as co-administrator of Drift Creek Camp near Lincoln City, and co-director of the Mennonite Village Foundation in Albany, each for five years.
In her various roles and all of her life, Mary Jane often broke barriers and was an advocate for diverse groups of people and individuals. In the last days of life, individual expressions of gratitude were many and moving.
Mary Jane’s last gift was donating her body to Western University of Health Sciences in Lebanon.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her oldest sister, Verna Leaman.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; six children, Doug of Anchorage, Alaska, Don, Jan and Suzette of Seattle, Washington, Tom of Portland, and Karl of Douglas, Arizona; and nine grandchildren. Surviving from her immediate family are a sister, Barbara Hurd; two brothers, Mervin and Paul and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Mary Jane and Larry was held at the time of their sixtieth wedding anniversary last August.
Memorial contributions can be made to Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon and Drift Creek Camp, PO Box 1110, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences can be posted on line at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.