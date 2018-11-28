February 9, 1931 — November 21, 2018
Mary Jane Alich, 87, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at her home.
Mary was born in Morrison, Illinois to Mathew P. and Sylvia Swanson. She grew up in Freeport, Illinois and graduated from Freeport High School.
On November 7, 1951, Mary married Charles Alich in Freeport. They moved to Oregon in 1959 when Charles was transferred to work on the Adair Air Force Base.
She loved to volunteer and was a member of the American War Mothers, American Legion, Linn County Extension, First Evangelical Church, and was a Girl Scout leader. Mary also enjoyed bowling.
She is survived by her children, Victor Alich and wife Jeanne of Brownsville, Lorraine Easom of Tacoma, Washington, Bonnie Bradley and husband Gary of Salem, and Aaron Alich and wife Karla of Albany; brothers, Richard and Bruce Swanson; sister, Marj; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2002; as well as her parents; and daughter, Sue Ann Alich.
The family wishes to thank the Visiting Angels for their wonderful care during Mary’s final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Albany First Evangelical Church, sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321 or to the charity of one’s choice.
