May 17, 1946 – March 30, 2020
Mary Holmes Gault, 73, a teacher in Albany schools for more than 32 years, passed away March 30 after an eight-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Gault died at her rural North Albany home, surrounded by her entire family.
She was born in Albany on May 17, 1946 to Kenneth and Inga Holmes and lived all but six of her 73 years on the family farm, where she and husband Roy built a house in 1971. They were about two months shy of their 52nd wedding anniversary when she died.
Roy and Mary were married June 8, 1968 at North Albany Baptist church, where Mary had attended since childhood, and where they were active members for about 30 years. They had been members of Grace Bible Fellowship in Tangent the past 10 years.
She graduated in 1968 from Oregon State University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She earned a masters in 1996 from Western Oregon University.
Mary taught third grade for five years at Millersburg Elementary School, then took several years off from teaching to begin raising a family. When she resumed teaching she was a founder of the English second language program for kindergarten through 12th grades for Albany schools, then taught English at West Albany High School until retiring in 2005.
She was the distinguished teacher of the year for Greater Albany Public Schools in 1994. She won the outstanding citizenship award for females upon graduation from Albany Union High School in 1964, where she was an honor student.
Mary collected antiques and scoured shops from Maine to Michigan not only for bargains on old things but on material and patterns for quilting and for rug hooking. She loved the monthly get-togethers of a group of women who collect primitive merchandise. She called them the Primitive Ladies.
Even more so, she treasured her church friends and a variety of Bible study groups in which she participated, and her primary goal in life was to be an example to her children and grandchildren of her love for Christ, and to model His love for each of them.
She is survived by son Curtis Gault of Lebanon, and his wife Shannon and their son Jonathan; daughter Kelli Palshaw of Salinas, California, and her husband Mike and daughters Riley and Avery; and daughter Kacey Reil of Pacific Grove, California. And her husband Troy and son Nash.
She was preceded in death by parents Ken and Inga Holmes and brother David Holmes.
Due to coronavirus concerns, no services are scheduled. The family will hold an informal celebration of life at a date to be determined.
Her ashes will be buried at the family plot at Palestine Cemetery, on a hill overlooking the Holmes farm. Fisher funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
