September 27, 1941 - April 20, 2023

Mary Hogencamp, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, at Lebanon Community Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born in Yugoslavia and immigrated with her parents to America during WWII, growing up in Milwaukee, WI. After graduating high school, the family moved west. Mary worked as a Medicaid Eligibility Supervisor for Riverside County Social Services for many years prior to her retirement while raising four sons, John, Jimmy, Donny and Ron Van Why. Upon retirement Mary relocated to Oregon to live near her oldest son and his family.

Mary was a devoted mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and gardening, playing games and doing puzzles. Mary had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others. She had a kind and gentle nature that endeared her to all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her son, John Van Why, daughter-in-law Darleen, and her grandchildren Johnathan and Savannah Van Why. She was preceded in death by her sons: Ron Van Why, Donny Van Why and Jimmy Van Why.

Mary will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and love will live on forever.

A private family service will be held in her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Safe Haven Humane Society.