Mary Frances Haunold

Mary Haunold (née Bacchi), age 87, died peacefully on February 21, 2021. She was born in New York City and grew up in an Italian neighborhood in East Harlem, NY. Her parents, Camillo ("Tom") and Frances Bacchi (née Astuto) came to the U.S. from Sicily, Italy, as children in the early 1900s. All of Mary's educational experiences were in New York City, where she graduated from Hunter College, an elite all-women college at that time. After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology in January 1955, Mary accepted a job as a laboratory technician at the Columbia University Eye Institute, where she worked until 1959. That year, she married Dr. Alfred (Al) Haunold, a research scientist at the University of Nebraska, whom Mary had met years earlier through a mutual friend. Their nearly-five-year, long-distance courtship culminated in marriage at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Mary's home parish in East Harlem. The couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where some of their children were born. Sadly, an infant boy died in 1963.