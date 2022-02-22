May 13, 1927 - February 12, 2022

Mary Frances (Fran) Dugan, 94, reposed in the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Mennonite Village Quail Run Assisted Living Facility, Albany, Oregon with her daughters by her side.

Fran was born on Friday, May 13, 1927 in Burlington, Oklahoma, the second child of Andrew and Winnie (Cobb) McKee. She had an older brother, LeRoy McKee, and grew up on her grandparent's farm in Alva, Oklahoma. At the age of 15, she and her mother moved to Vallejo, California to be near her brother who was in the US Navy. She graduated from Vallejo High School.

In 1944 she married Kenneth Dugan and they had two daughters. They lived in Vallejo until 1997 when they moved to the Mennonite Village in Albany, Oregon.

Fran worked in various medical offices from 1957 as Accountant/Controller until she retired from Family Doctor Medical Group in 1989.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motor home and with friends in the Vallejo Elks RV group and made several trips across the US visiting nearly every state. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Martin of Albany and Celia Bryan of Vallejo and numerous cousins.

Fran's funeral was at St. Anne Orthodox Church, Corvallis, Oregon on February 14, 2022, and she is buried at Locke Cemetery, Corvallis, Oregon.