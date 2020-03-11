Mary Esther Shumway

Mary Esther Shumway

July 29, 1943 — March 4, 2020

The amazing matriarch of our collective Tribe of family and friends has died. Mary Esther Shumway passed tenderly March 4, 2020, loving us all "to the moon and back." She left our lives just as a shooting star streaked across the sky! Corey and Paige, Robyn, April, Crystal and all of her grandchildren and each one of you will miss her forever.

Be kind. Love deeply. Be Yourself! (Mary's orders)

