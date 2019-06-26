April 18, 1929 - June 21, 2019
Mary Estelle Miller died in her home on June 21 in Albany, due to natural causes. She was 90.
She was born on April 18, 1929 in Bloomington, Indiana to her parents, Arthur and Margarette Coffey.
She married Albert H. Miller in 1950. They had a happy 68 year marriage.
She was all about the family. She was a loving, caring mother of seven children. She devoted her whole life to her family. She treated everyone like family. She knitted quilts, solved crossword puzzles, and watched her favorite shows on TV.
Mary is survived by her sons, Mike, Tom, Joe, Craig; daughters, Jeanne Becker, Annie McDowell, Susie Mustoe; and 22 grandchildren.
There will be a private viewing at AAsum-Dufour funeral home in Albany for the immediate family and close friends.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at the St Mary's Catholic Church in Albany with a graveside to follow at Willamette Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. There will be a reception at Albert and Mary's home after the conclusion of the services.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).