May 16, 1940 — August 7, 2018
Mary Ellen Curran, 78, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
She was born May 16, 1940 in Astoria to Herbert Alfred and Merita June (Abbott) Ystad.
Mary married Gary J. Curran on September 9, 1961 in Portland. They lived in Creswell, Baker City and Klamath Falls where Gary had taught and coached. They moved to Lebanon in 1972 where she had lived since. Mary was a day care provider for many years.
She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
She had a passion for genealogy and loved all sports and was an avid Warrior and Duck fan. Mary actively engaged in the community.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas A. Curran of Cave Creek, Arizona and Michael Curran of Abilene, Texas; daughter, Maureen Parks of Portland; sister, Janet Childers of Mapleton; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gary J. Curran on April 3, 2017; sisters, Patty and Lori Ystad; and her parents, Herbert Ystad and Merita Rose.
Recitation of the rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15 at St. Edward Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will follow at 2 p.m., also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the St. Edward Catholic Church Scholarship Fund or the American Cancer Society sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
