October 26, 1929 — September 17, 2018
Mary Ellen (Adams) Bastian passed peacefully in her sleep from complications of dementia, on September 17, 2018, in Portland, Oregon.
Mary was born October 26, 1929 in Dunn Center, North Dakota to Charles and Ruth (Hayden) Adams. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1946.
She married her husband, Robert on August 23, 1948, and they were married for 60 years prior to Robert's death. Mary and Robert moved to the Albany/Corvallis area in 1949 and resided there until 1986. During the years Mary lived in the area, she gave birth to five children, raised them to adulthood, and worked for several businesses as an office manager/bookkeeper, including VanPly, Donahue Motors and Bill Johnson Volkswagen. To supplement her family’s income, she worked as an independent tax preparer and bookkeeper for other local businesses.
She was active as a Campfire Girls group leader and was on the guardian counsel of Jobs Daughters.
She is survived by four daughters, Marie Haindel, Melanie (Dennis) Schaeffer, Margie Ploss and Marsha Bastian; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother, Don (Alonah) Adams; sister, Gayle Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Bastian; son, Dwight; her parents; and eight siblings.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 26, 2018, at Pleasant Home United Methodist Church in Gresham, Oregon.