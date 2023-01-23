Mary E. Poorman

June 20, 1928 - January 17, 2023

Mary Poorman, 94, Long term Albany resident but most recently of South Beach, passed away January 17, 2023 at the Wild Soul Foster Care in Corvallis.

A Funeral Mass will be held January 27, 2023, 11:00 am at Saint Marys Catholic Church in Albany, followed by interment at Willamette Memorial Park at 1:30.

Mary was born in 1928 in Albany to Leo and Agnes Reuland. As a young woman, Mary started a career as a telephone operator, and progressed to a supervisor with the telephone company. In 1947, Mary was married to George Poorman, and then spent 67 years together. In 1950 when their first child was born, Mary left the telephone company to become a full time homemaker and mother.

Mary and George lived in several places during their career, but mostly in the Albany area. In 1983 George and Mary moved to the retirement home they built in South Beach, where they enjoyed their retirement years. In addition to their time at South Beach, Mary loved to travel, particularly enjoying spending the winters in their RV in the Yuma, Arizona area and summertime fishing trips to Crane Prairie Reservoir in Eastern Oregon. Mary adored her children and grandchildren.

Mary was a long time member of St Marys Catholic church in Albany and then Sacred Heart Catholic church in Newport.

In 2016 Mary's health was failing, and she moved into the Morning Glory Foster care home (now Wild Soul Foster Care) near Corvallis where she received outstanding care for the past seven years.

Mary is survived by Son Mark Poorman (wife Mechele) of Monroe, seven grand children and 13 great grand children. She was pre-deceased by husband George, daughters Linda Beckner and Loretta Poorman, brothers Elmer and John Reuland, and her parents.