September 27, 1958 — September 13, 2018
Mary E. Martens past away in the comfort of her home on September 13.
Mary was born on September 27, 1958. She was the third child of her loving parents, Eugene and Opal Tortora. Mary was born in Corvallis and lived every day to the fullest right up to her last days.
Mary greeted everyone she met or even just contacted with unconditional love and compassion. Even when sick she would still be full of life and smile and even joke about everything.
Mary lived in Corvallis all her life and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1976. From there, she went on to Linn Benton Community College and got a degree in accounting.
She loved to bowl, and was a member of a few different leagues and teams over time, and worked at the local bowling alley for 23.5 years. From there, she went on to work at Oregon State University.
With her passing she joins in Heaven her father, Eugene Tortora and her mother, Opal Tortora; older sister, Patty Doerner; and older brother, Robert “Bobby” Tortora.
She is survived by her sister, Georgette Tortora; nephew, Rudy Doerner,; and son, Thomas Martens; along with numerous friends that she made throughout her life.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Corvallis.
Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com .