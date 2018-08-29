January 23, 1995 — August 10, 2018
Mary Christine Guynn was born to Elizabeth (Guynn) and Kurt Harper. She attended Corvallis Schools, and graduated from Crescent Valley High (2013) and graduated from NW Nannies Institute (2015).
Mary was a professional nanny and preschool teacher for developmentally delayed and disabled children.
Survivors include parents, Elizabeth and Kurt Harper; sister, Hallie Coleman; grandparents, Jim and Robin Guynn and Steve and Teri Harper; aunt and uncle, Jennifer and Dave Chervin and cousin, Connor Chervin; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mary was born with a loving and caring soul. She found her life's passion in childhood development classes in high school. She loved working with children, especially those with special needs and their parents. While studying to be a nanny she made use of her creative imagination, strong work ethic and sense of humor that continued to serve her well through her several nanny positions and teaching assignments.
She loved being on stage singing and dancing, as well as, working backstage at Albany Civic Theater, where strangers become family.
Though her life was short, Mary became a positive influence in so many lives. Her love of life and infectious laugh would brighten any space and lead to lasting friendships. We who have experienced Mary's life, even in a small way, will miss her deeply. We will always love you, Miss Mary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: The Children's Relief Nursery 1720 West 25th St., Eugene, OR97405 attn: Kelley Sutherland.