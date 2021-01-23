Mary Chido

August 23, 1945 – January 20, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Chido, 75, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Mary was born in Portland to L.H. and Velma Ruth (Wagner) Reasor. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1963. In April of 1964 she married Joseph Chido Sr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany.

Mary worked in the Linn County Tax Office for 23 years. She enjoyed baking and cooking, camping and fishing, as well as gardening. Mary loved animals and loved the beach. She also liked to travel and visited many places around the world, including Ireland, Greece, Alaska, Hawaii, and Italy. Mary and Joseph also made annual trips to North Dakota for bird hunting.

Mary was an amazing grandmother and enjoyed anything that meant spending time with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Chido Sr.; children, Maria K. Chido of Albany, Joseph F. Chido Jr. of Albany, and James Chido of Greece; brothers, Lawrence Reasor of Post Falls, Idaho, and Terry Reasor of Sherwood; and three grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.