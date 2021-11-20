January 22, 1947 - November 13, 2021

Mary Catherine Carlson, 74, of Albany, passed away Saturday, November 13, at Evergreen Hospice.

She was born in North Platte, Nebraska, to Stanley Becham Carlson and Mary Eileen Thalken. She grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School. She worked as a marketing representative for title companies. She lived in several different states including Hawaii for a few years. She loved the beach and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Catherine Ann Boles; and her grandson, Garret Boles. She took the role of grandma for her great nieces and nephews: Austin and Richelle Brunson, Chad Jr., and Andrew Jurgens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Mary Carlson; her sister, Cecelia "Ann" Jurgens; and her infant son, David Milo Boles.

A memorial service will be held on November 27, 11 a.m., at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Evergreen Hospice in care of the funeral home.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com