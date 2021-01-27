Mary Bruno

October 15, 1933 - January 22, 2021

Mary Ellen Bruno, a resident of Albany, Oregon, passed away on January 22, 2021.

Mary was born October 15, 1933, in Hill City, Idaho, to Bryan and Hilma Kelso. At an early age she learned the value of a strong work ethic while farming and ranching with her three brothers and six sisters in a remote area of southern Idaho. She started her teaching career in Stanley, Idaho, before moving to Oregon in 1967. She taught school at Lakeview Elementary in Cottonwood, Oregon, and Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon, Oregon, where she retired in 1992.

Mary is survived by her sister Tilly Slane and brother Joe Kelso, both of Bliss, Idaho; sons CJ (Elissa) of Castle Rock, Washington, and Lynn (Lori) of Bend, Oregon; four grandchildren, Garrett, Morgan, Larissa, and Jake; three great grandchildren, Waylon, Marshall, Griffon, and a 4th great grandson due in May.

She was preceded in death by her husband Owen; brothers Lee and John; sisters Peggy, Dutch, Marge, and Dee Dee.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life.