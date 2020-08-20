Mary Beth Zaske

Mary was born on March 16, 1947, in Alma, Michigan, the daughter of A. Westley (professor of English at Alma College) and Belle (Teutsch) Rowland. An early picture shows her as the flower-girl at age three years for the homecoming queen's float at the college. She grew up in Lansing, Michigan, and then in Williamsville, New York, before attending Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan where she received a degree in secondary education. In 1968, she married Arthur E. Zaske. They moved to Hamburg, New York, where they had two children, Arthur R. Zaske and Sara E. Zaske. They divorced in in 1978.

Mary completed a graduate degree in French at SUNY, Buffalo and taught French at Hamburg High School before moving to Baltimore where she taught French at The Calvert School for many years. Later, Mary ran her own consulting business, worked as a trainer for McCormick & Company, and then moved to France where she managed a gite (country inn) outside of Avignon. On her return to United States, she moved to Corvallis to be with her daughter and help care for her grandchild Sophia. Mary travelled as often as she could to France, and even in retirement, she continued to teach, sharing her love of the French culture with students of all ages. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.