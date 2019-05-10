June 30, 1952 — May 6, 2019
Mary Annette deSanno, 66 of Albany, passed away at her home on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Annette was born Mary Annette Weaverling to Earl and Mary Weaverling on June 30, 1952. She was born on the Edwards Air Force Base in California.
She worked as a librarian for the Rio School District throughout her life before retiring in 2008.
Annette met and fell in love with Glenn deSanno and they were married on September 3, 1971 in Ventura, California. This year would have marked their 48-year anniversary.
Annette is survived by husband, Glenn deSanno; daughter, Christine A. Brandon of Homer, Alaska; son, Michael R. deSanno of Homer, Alaska; brother, David Weaverling of Hope, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kyle, Dylan, and Ciara; and one great-grandchild on the way.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).