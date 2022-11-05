February 2, 1934 – November 2, 2022
Mary Anna Polasek, 88, passed away Wednesday at Waverly Place Assisted Living in Albany. Mary was born in Scio to Frank and Pauline Benes.
On June 19, 1954, Mary was married in Scio to Emil A. Polasek of Albany. Emil served in the Army Air Corps in WWII, followed by a career as a PP&L lineman in Albany. Mary worked many years as a secretary for Beam, McCormack and Atwood Insurance in Albany. Mary and Emil enjoyed Hawaii, and spent a month in Kona every winter for over 25 years. They also enjoyed trips to Reno, and visited relatives in the Czech Republic. Mary was a fervid collector of Hummel figurines, and a long-time member of the American Legion.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Emil, sister Jarmila David of Sacramento and nephew Anthony David of Eureka,and sister-in-law Evelyn Frolik and her husband Robert Frolik of Albany.
She is survived by nephew William Frolik and his wife Libuse of Albany, and nephew James Frolik of Cologne, Germany.
Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.