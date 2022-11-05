Mary Anna Polasek

On June 19, 1954, Mary was married in Scio to Emil A. Polasek of Albany. Emil served in the Army Air Corps in WWII, followed by a career as a PP&L lineman in Albany. Mary worked many years as a secretary for Beam, McCormack and Atwood Insurance in Albany. Mary and Emil enjoyed Hawaii, and spent a month in Kona every winter for over 25 years. They also enjoyed trips to Reno, and visited relatives in the Czech Republic. Mary was a fervid collector of Hummel figurines, and a long-time member of the American Legion.