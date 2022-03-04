Mary Ann Fallesen, 74, passed away February 5, 2022 with her family by her side.

Mary lived most her life in Albany. After graduating from Albany Union High she married Richard Putman and together they had three children.

She worked hard her whole life starting out at the plywood mill to a bartender and finally retiring from Albany General Hospital as a housekeeper. All hard work done with pride and determination.

She made lots of friends on her journey in which many became like family.

She enjoyed dancing, camping, time spent with family and friends. She especially enjoyed many trips to the coast with her sister, Janice. Mary should be remembered for her loyalty to family, her love of her friends and her generosity to all. She always gave more than she had and truly shone a light on all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her three children, Lisa, Ricky and Shannon; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Ehmke; brother, Ronald Ehmke; three nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Evelyn and Harvey Ehmke. A celebration to honor her life is being planned at a later date.