Mary Ann Beelart

August 17, 1924 - April 12, 2022

Mary Ann Ruby Beelart passed away at the age of 97 on April 12, 2022 at her Corvallis home with family by her side.

Born August 17, 1924 to Everett Ruby and Meta Ava Newton-Ruby of Ewing, Nebraska, Mary Ann is remembered as an active community and church member. An avid bridge player, she was also a member of the Beaver Creek Women's Club ever since she came into the community and supported 4-H as a leader for 20 years. She was a member of the Inavale PTA for many years and acted as their secretary as well. Mary Ann attended St. Mary's Catholic Church and participated as a member of St. Mary's Altar Society and St. Catherine's Guild as a Catholic Daughter; Mary Ann also taught a class on religion through St. Mary's for many years.

Mary Ann was a loving wife and mother who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. It is well known that Mary Ann took pride in the accomplishments of her family members and encouraged all around her to achieve to the highest level possible. She was a role model to many with her strength of character and shining confidence.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Beelart Sr., daughter Beverly Beelart-Halpin, and her parents Meta and Everett Ruby.

She is survived by son Joseph Beelart Jr. (Sharon) of West Linn, Oregon; son Ken Beelart (Colleen) of Corvallis, Oregon; son Donald Beelart of Tucson, Arizona; daughter Jane Schad of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; daughter Rita Yother (Dave) of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Friends and family of Mary Ann are invited to attend a funeral service in her honor at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 21st, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis, OR.