April 8, 1918 — October 25, 2018
Mary Amelia Summers, 100, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Brookdale in Lebanon.
She was born April 8, 1918 in Springview, Nebraska to John and Myrtle (Swim) Esterly.
At an early age, Mary moved to Ainsworth, Nebraska, where she attended school and graduated from Ainsworth High School. After high school, she taught in a one room schoolhouse for two years.
She married Henry Seadore in 1940 at Johnstown, Nebraska. They later moved to Corvallis to live and work at the Hanson Chicken Farm. Henry passed away in 1955.
In 1961, Mary married Melvin Summers. They later moved to Lebanon where she had lived since. Melvin passed away in 1988.
Mary worked at the Corvallis Cannery for many years.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Seadore; daughter, Madeline Blatchley and her husband, Dwight; step-daughter, Carolyn Clark; three grandchildren, Don Blatchley, Becky Evenhus, and Beth Moore; two step-grandchildren, Jason Clark and Jared Clark; eight great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by husbands, Henry Seadore and Melvin Summers; step-daughter, Ima Jo Summers; step-son-in-law, Glen Clark; sisters, Burnice and Lois Goochey; brother, Charles Esterly; and her parents John and Myrtle Esterly.
She enjoyed teaching Bible studies, gardening, canning and spending time with family. She was one of the two surviving members of the class of 1935 of Ainsworth High School in Ainsworth, Nebraska.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 2 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 5 in the gymnasium at the Lebanon First Assembly of God. Private burial will take place at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Corvallis.
Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Serenity Hospice sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.