January 6, 1946—July 15, 2023

Mary Alice Stander, was born on January 6, 1946, she died in her sleep at Memory Village in Springfield, Oregon on July 15, 2023.

Mary Alice was born in Colfax, Washington and grew up In Athena, Oregon. Driving trucks for pea farmers and taking part in the Caledonian Festival were a favorite part of her small-town life. She graduated from Oregon State University with a Master of Education.

During her more than fifty years in Corvallis she mentored OSU athletes for twenty years, rowed with the women’s crew, and danced with a Balkan dance group. She helped remodel a farmhouse and build a cabin in the San Juan Islands. She was a whiz at installing sheet rock, even volunteering to do it for friends. She raised sheep, learned to spin, dye, and weave their wool.

Mary Alice raised Guide Dogs for the Blind puppies for many years, often taking them to her office, to the delight of homesick athletes. She was dog mama to a series of yellow labs and poodles who were not quite up to Guide Dog standards. She and her poodle, Java, learned to dance and were quite a team, Mary Alice in her black cowboy hat, Java with her pink purse in her mouth.

Mary Alice was an amazing cook and baker working from a library of over 200 cookbooks. Most importantly, she was a founding member of the Mary Alice’s Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners for a close group of friends. It should be mentioned that she was a redhead. The family of friends she gathered around her will miss her greatly.

Mary Alice was pre-deceased by her parents and her beloved husband, Laverne Woods. She will be buried next to her husband at Willamette National Cemetery. McHenry’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be held later this summer. Gifts in her memory would be appreciated by Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA or the Lonnie B. Harris Cultural Center at Oregon State University.