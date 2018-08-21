February 24, 1940 — August 13, 2018
Mary Alice (Hyde) Grace walked into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Mary was the only child born to John Walter Hyde and Barbara (Butler) Hyde. She was born in Corvallis on February 24, 1940. She went to school in Mapleton, Philomath and Corvallis, and graduated from Philomath High School through LBCC at the age of 51. At that same time, she earned degrees in Accounting and Business Management and Marketing, graduating with honors and membership in Phi Theta Kappa.
Mrs. Grace and her husband Richard J. Grace were married 50 years and lived in the Seattle and Bend, but they spent most of their years together in Benton and Linn Counties.
Mary had six children, Keri Grace of Pennsylvania, Mac Henderson of Caldwell, Idaho, John Henderson of Hampton, Virginia, Monte Grace of Salem, Ellie Horning of Philomath, and Bryon John Grace of Albany. She has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and loved being a Gma to her grandchildren and their friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Grace in 2014.
Mary spent many of her working years in the medical field as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Unit Clerk, starting at age 16. After earning a degree in Accounting and Business Management and Marketing from LBCC, she worked as administrator and accountant in several valley firms and ended her work career as a community and church volunteer.
However, the 15 plus years she gave as a volunteer with the Albany Police Department, City of Albany, and at Eastside Christian Church were the jobs she never tired of and was the proudest of. The rewards of volunteering meant more to her than any salary because she was serving her Lord, not a paycheck.
The only thing she loved more than her family, her adopted city and APD was her Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Mary never met a stranger; and she used that ability to introduce folks to Albany wherever she traveled.
Mary was respectively known by “Gma” to her grandchildren and many of their friends. She loved people and will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Eastside Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Rd, Albany.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Safe Haven Humane Society.
Please leave condolences and remembrances for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com