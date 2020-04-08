Marvin Ronald France

December 2, 1939 – March 24, 2020
Marvin was born in Oxnard California on December 2nd 1939. His parents were Marvin Guy France and Doris Rudd-France.
Marvin played football in high school. After high school he joined the Air force. General Jimmy Doolittle swore Marvin into the Air Force in 1957. It was a moment that was very dear to him. He would say that the General Jimmy Doolittle looked him right in his eyes, shook his hand and said "France by looking at you I know you are going places". Marvin would say "And I haven't stopped running since".
He lived and worked in California until 1985, where he worked as a policeman, fireman/paramedic, fisherman, oil rigger, fishing captain and construction building homes. He was a jack of all trades. I'm sure there are many more things to add to that list.
He moved his family to Oregon in 1985, where he started his long haul trucking career. Marvin loved having his trucking dogs Charlie and Pearl along with him. They would keep him company on the long lonely road. He loved traveling and meeting new people along the way.
After he retired the truck in 2002, he started his own hat selling business called Broncohat. His customers ranged from cowboys, farmers, football players, country music singers, people of all walks of life, even Nancy Sinatra. He could take an old 25 year old straw hat and make it like new. He would make beautiful braided leather hat bands and beautiful beaded hat bands that were truly unique and amazing.
Marvin had a huge heart. He loved to help people when he could. He love meeting people and telling them his life stories. He had a great sense of humor and liked telling jokes. He loved spending time with his family and his pets. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Until the very end he was concerned with how his family and friends were getting by and how he could help make their lives easier. Marvin was passionate, loving and extremely stubborn.
Sadly his journey ended here on earth, on the evening of March 24, 2020 from suffering a stroke. We will forever miss and love him. He is on to his next adventure. Have a good ride Marvin. Till we meet again.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 44 years Cheryl France. Children- Perdita France-Poe, Michael France and Cien France-Ramirez. Brother Robert France. Nephews Jimmy and Robert France. Son in-law Cory Ramirez. Daughter in-law Neneng Handayani. Grand children- Robyn France, Kayla France, Sarah Stella, Matias Sanchez, Billy France-Bagwell, Meredith Ramirez, Eli France-Ramirez, Cheyenne Ramirez. Great grandchild- Aaden Hunter France. Cousins Terri McMahan and Candi Boitnott. Plus many more family members.
Services to be announced at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.