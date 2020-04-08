Marvin Ronald France

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 2, 1939 – March 24, 2020

Marvin was born in Oxnard California on December 2nd 1939. His parents were Marvin Guy France and Doris Rudd-France.

Marvin played football in high school. After high school he joined the Air force. General Jimmy Doolittle swore Marvin into the Air Force in 1957. It was a moment that was very dear to him. He would say that the General Jimmy Doolittle looked him right in his eyes, shook his hand and said "France by looking at you I know you are going places". Marvin would say "And I haven't stopped running since".

He lived and worked in California until 1985, where he worked as a policeman, fireman/paramedic, fisherman, oil rigger, fishing captain and construction building homes. He was a jack of all trades. I'm sure there are many more things to add to that list.

He moved his family to Oregon in 1985, where he started his long haul trucking career. Marvin loved having his trucking dogs Charlie and Pearl along with him. They would keep him company on the long lonely road. He loved traveling and meeting new people along the way.