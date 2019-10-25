February 25, 1936 — October 17, 2019
Marvin Lee Owen passes away on October 17, 2019, of age related causes. He spent most of his life, living and working in the Corvallis area.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Sheryl McAvoy (Dana), Mike Owen (Cindy), Terry Owen (Jeannie), Amy Reynolds, and Jessica Cooney Frederick; grandchildren, Pamela Bowman, Daniel Newbill, Michael and Jeffery Owen, Steven and Lee Owen, Tyler Reynolds, Morgan and Camille Frederick; and great-grandson, Daniel Newbill.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teena Newbill.
Marvin will be dearly missed by all that knew him.