Marvin Duane Hemnes

January 16, 1947 – May 26, 2022

Marvin was born in Bellingham, Washington, to Carl K. and Hannah K. (Akre) Hemnes. He graduated from Globe High School in Globe, Arizona in 1965 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1970.

He met his wife of 47 years, Barbara, in Phoenix, Arizona and married in 1974. They lived in Arizona and Nevada before settling in Boardman, Oregon in 1979.

Marvin worked for Portland General Electric, officially retiring in 2013. Marvin battled Multiple Sclerosis for decades and moved to Lebanon, Oregon in 2017, to be near his son, Carl.

Marvin was the youngest of nine children. Three sisters, Marion, Caroline, and Olive, and five brothers, Aldin, John, Edwin, Robert, and Richard. All have preceded him in death, as well as his parents, Carl and Hanna, and son, Jason.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, son, Carl of Lebanon, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Marvin was an avid fisherman, always one to generously hand over the rod and reel to others when a large catch was on the line. Even after his MS limited his ability to fish, he still loved getting down to the river to watch his son put a line in the water.

His ashes will be buried in Hermiston, Oregon.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.