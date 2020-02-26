December 18, 1942 – February 13, 2020
Marvin Dale Cunningham, 77, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 in Corvallis surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born December 18, 1942 in Eugene, to Forest “Dale” Cunningham and Edith (Jeffers) Cunningham. Marvin graduated from Crow High School in 1961.
He met his wife Dianne Braxmeyer and they married on August 28, 1965 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Marvin started his career driving truck for his father and moved on to work for Loren Golly and Van Logging in Lincoln City, then on a wild hair he and his friend Chuck Sommer decided to move to Washington to work for another logging company. After 3 years and a phone call from Chuck (who had already moved from Washington) they moved to Albany and he went to work for John Nix, Jr. and Nix Transportation. Then in 1993, he began driving tanker truck for Younger Oil Company, and after several years moved on to work for Oregon Petroleum until he retired in 2004.
Marvin enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was fond of old cars and restored a 1965 Chevelle. When at home he enjoyed playing solitaire on his Nintendo DS while watching westerns on TV. He especially loved hunting elk with his friend, Ron Krake in the Tillamook Burn and Trask River area. Their hunts were successful most of the time. In his daily routine, he always called his circle of friends.
Marvin is survived by his wife Dianne of 54 years; and daughter Dawn (Scott) Brinson, and son Mike, granddaughter Mikala (Ryan) McGinnis, and grandson Houston Cunningham, great grandchildren, Tanner and Laikyn McGinnis. Sister, Janet Taggart and brothers Randy and Gary Cunningham, nine nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Forest “Dale” and Edith.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, March 14,2020 at Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St in Albany.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Marvin’s name at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
