December 18, 1942 – February 13, 2020

Marvin Dale Cunningham, 77, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 in Corvallis surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born December 18, 1942 in Eugene, to Forest “Dale” Cunningham and Edith (Jeffers) Cunningham. Marvin graduated from Crow High School in 1961.

He met his wife Dianne Braxmeyer and they married on August 28, 1965 in Tillamook, Oregon.

Marvin started his career driving truck for his father and moved on to work for Loren Golly and Van Logging in Lincoln City, then on a wild hair he and his friend Chuck Sommer decided to move to Washington to work for another logging company. After 3 years and a phone call from Chuck (who had already moved from Washington) they moved to Albany and he went to work for John Nix, Jr. and Nix Transportation. Then in 1993, he began driving tanker truck for Younger Oil Company, and after several years moved on to work for Oregon Petroleum until he retired in 2004.

