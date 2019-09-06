February 24, 1943 — September 3, 2019
Marvin A. Pettner, 76, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday, in Corvallis.
Marvin was born February 24, 1943 in Flasher, North Dakota, the son of Alfred and Jennie (Stoltz) Pettner. He resided in Shields, North Dakota until moving to Reedsport, Oregon in 1948, where he worked at International Paper and Unger’s Funeral Home.
Marvin moved to Lebanon in the mid-1960’s residing here since that time. Marvin worked locally for Wah Chang until retiring.
Marvin was a past member of the board of directors and also coached for the Boys and Girls Club. He served as a volunteer firefighter with the Lebanon Fire Department and was a member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge #1663. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, camping and his 1953 Ford car.
Marvin married Brenda Jo Des Jardins on December 16, 1967 in Lebanon. She preceded him in death on September 9, 1991.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Bill and Leonard; twin sister, Maryanne; and sisters, Ann and Florence.
Marvin is survived by his son, Kevin; brothers, Delbert, Clarence and Charles; sisters, Evelyn Wolfgram, Lillian Ragan and Katherine Palmer; and grandchildren, Laird, Nora and Gage.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 11, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lebanon High School for the Athletic Participation Fund and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355. www.hustonjost.com.