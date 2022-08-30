Martin "Marty" Jesse Cross

May 2, 1941 - August 26, 2022

Marty was born May 2, 1941 in Eugene to George & Alberta (Koontz) Cross. He lived in Halsey until adulthood and worked at his dad's and uncles' grass seed warehouse, Cross Brothers. He attended school in Halsey and was a member of the first graduating class from Central Linn High School in 1959. Marty then attended Oregon Technological Institute in Klamath Falls studying Auto Technology before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1962.

He returned home after discharge in 1966 after assisting in setting up and serving in the airbase at Chu Lai, Vietnam as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He met Cheri Lively shortly after returning home, married her in Salem in 1967 and set up their home in Albany. They welcomed their daughter Michelle in 1971 and shortly after, Marty began his career as a Metallurgical Research Technician at Wah Chang in Albany where he remained for 35 years until his retirement.

They moved to Brownsville in 1976 where he resided until his death. He joined the Oregon Army National Guard based in Salem in 1977 and was a helicopter Crew Chief until he retired in 1993 as a Staff Sargent.

In 1996 he gained a much-loved son-in-law (Edward Kropf) and in 2009 the family was complete when Porter Kropf made him a Grandpa.

Marty loved his Central Linn area community. He was active in the Brownsville Christian Church, Albany Rifle & Pistol Club, & American Legion Travis Moothart Post 184. He was an avid hunter & fisherman, and loved aviation, history, music, military, firearms, and patriotism. He was a very proud veteran and always held a special place in his heart for all veterans. He loved to learn about people and is the friend and cousin that always checked up on you, truly wanting to know how you were doing. He is a loving, amazing & involved Husband, Dad, and Grandpa.

He died on Friday, August 26th at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany after a 10 day stay at Lebanon Community Hospital for complications from congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease. He was a survivor and such a fighter with a great attitude and the best smile and laugh. He will be immensely missed

Memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 184 in Brownsville so they can continue to serve the community.

A Memorial is planned on Saturday, October 15th at 11:00 AM at the Brownsville Christian Church with a meal and time for visiting after.

