Martin Joseph Lewis

January 28, 1951 - November 10, 2022

Martin (Marty), age 71, was born in Detroit, Michigan to Robert H. Lewis and Jamilla (Jill) Fatima Abraham-Lewis. He passed away suddenly at home with his significant other, Kathy Frost Fox by his side.

After spending much of his youth moving back and forth between Alameda, CA and Portland, OR, Marty enlisted in the US Navy for 4 years. He was very proud of his service and often spoke fondly of his time as a mine-sweep in Alaska and beyond.

Soon after returning home from the Navy, Marty settled in Oregon near his siblings, met, married and welcomed 3 sons with Debrah James. After divorce in the early 80's Marty caught the attention of Carolee Sheppard at church where they sang in choir together. After a whirlwind courtship, he married the love of his life. Marty and Carolee were inseparable for 30 years until her untimely passing in 2014. Marty retired shortly after that, with more than 30 years with Teamsters from Stayton Cannery under his belt.

Marty loved the outdoors, traveling, and was an avid collector and sports fanatic. In his retirement, Marty was enjoying getting to know his grandchildren, having regular outings with his siblings, talking sports, attending as many Oregon Duck games and other sporting events as he could with his sons and enjoying a quiet life at home. He thoroughly enjoyed life and was always content in whatever he did. His smile and laughter would light up a room and will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carolee and grandson Isaac.

Marty is survived by his sons Micheal, Kristoffer and Kasey Lewis and their families, siblings Evelynn Hermann, Elaine Hanson, Bob Lewis, Robert Lewis III and Ruth Bolen. He was "Papa Bear" and doted over 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and countless nieces, nephews and friends he loved like family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The River Center in Lebanon, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral home is handling arrangements.