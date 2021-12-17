October 25, 1928 - December 11, 2021

Martin Edward Thompson Sr., 93, of Albany, died Saturday, December 11, at Brookdale Geary Street, where he was a resident.

Martin was born on October 25, 1928, in Portland, to Charles Peter and Clara Isabelle Thompson. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1951 with a degree in electrical engineering. He married Marian Hilton in 1956 in Poulsbo, Washington. The couple and their three children, Ann, Martin Jr. and Susan, made their home in the Seattle area from 1959 through 1974, where Martin was employed by the Boeing Company. In 1974 the Thompson family moved to Corvallis where Martin ran the Radio Shack store on 9th Street.

Martin was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis, a supporter and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and spearheaded the efforts to preserve the Thompson's Mills in Shedd.

Martin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marian, sisters, Irene Barshaw and Marietta Shelley and brother, Charles Elbert Thompson. He is survived by his children, and their spouses, Ann and Anthony Amort, Martin Jr. and Mary Thompson, and Susan and Dean Campbell, grandsons, Austin and Aaron Amort and brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Kathy Thompson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, December 21, at McHenry Funeral Home, 206 N.W. 5th St., Corvallis, OR 97330. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations in Martin's name may be sent to the Thompson's Mills Preservation Society in care of McHenry Funeral Home.