May 26, 1931 — November 18, 2018
Marthella Weddle, the daughter of the Reverends Ralph and Emma (Sacks) Isaacson, was born in Manteca, California and grew up in the central California area. After high school, she attended college in Eugene at Northwest Christian College where she met her soon to be husband, Leighton Weddle. They were married on June 24, 1951, at the Jefferson Christian Church and took up residence just across the river from Jefferson on the family farm.
In the early years of marriage, Marty helped with some of the farming chores like running the “snack shack” in the strawberry fields, gardening, and canning as well as raising four children. When the kids were a little older, her green thumb and love for gardening led her to find full time work at the Weyerhaeuser tree nursery located near Marion. She worked there for 15 years with a small dedicated crew that produced millions of seedling trees for forest replanting programs. After leaving the nursery, she worked at Northbank Surgical Center in Salem until retirement.
Retirement brought many wonderful years of travel and “snow birding” to the Palm Springs area with her husband, Leighton. She also enjoyed needle point, ceramics and other various crafts and loved to give them as gifts.
She was very devoted to her ever growing family with the addition of eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is remembered for being a tireless worker, frugal toward herself and generous toward others, her cheerful and optimistic attitude and always having cookies in the cookie jar!
Marthella is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leighton Weddle; brother, Bill Isaacson of Sacramento California; daughters, Christine Weddle and Rebecca Blair; and son, Scott Weddle, all of Albany.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Keith Weddle.
There will be a private graveside service at the Jefferson cemetery at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Albany Helping Hands, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 206 SW Washington St., Albany, 97321.