Sept. 23, 1949 - July 28, 2022
Martha (Marti) Mae Olsen was born September 23, 1949, in Silverton, Marion, Oregon to Rodney Earl and Gloria Joan (Colby) Olsen. Marti died July 28, 2022, in Albany, Benton, Oregon.
Marti spent her early years in Silverton with her parents and sister, Angela. She later lived in Gold Beach, Oregon; Albany, Oregon; Eureka, California; Vashon, Washington; and Santa Cruz, California, finally settling on her beautiful property in Millersburg, Oregon.
Marti gave birth to four children; Lori Ann, Sean Dagon, Tara Kay and Evan Kiel.
She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1968.
Marti loved animals, most especially horses and dogs, both of which she kept as companions her entire life. She was a Linn County Master Gardener and a member of the Rose Society for many years. Marti loved roses, cultivating hundreds of them in her yard. She could tell you the name of any rose from her yard just by seeing the bloom, right up until her last days. She was involved in TOPS for many years and was crowned as their queen one year in the 1980's. Marti worked in the public sector for many years at Mount Angel School District and ODOT. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren.
Marti is survived by her four children and their spouses; Lori Ann (Russ) Norton, Sean (Angel) Olsen, Tara (Joe) Maffeo and Evan Anderson; grandchildren AJ and Jacob Norton, Jerrica Pippert, Chance Hopkins, Grace Maffeo and Aidan & Annie Anderson; eight great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild to be. She is also survived by her sister, Angela Shaw; brothers, Jack (Nikki) Olsen, Joe Olsen, and Jerry (Marilyn) Olsen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marti was preceded in death by her parents.
Private interment will be followed by a public celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on September 10, 2022, at Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St, Lebanon, OR.
