Martha (Marti) Mae Olsen

Marti loved animals, most especially horses and dogs, both of which she kept as companions her entire life. She was a Linn County Master Gardener and a member of the Rose Society for many years. Marti loved roses, cultivating hundreds of them in her yard. She could tell you the name of any rose from her yard just by seeing the bloom, right up until her last days. She was involved in TOPS for many years and was crowned as their queen one year in the 1980's. Marti worked in the public sector for many years at Mount Angel School District and ODOT. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren.