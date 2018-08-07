August 9, 1931 — August 3, 2018
Martha L. Boren, 86, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018 in Albany.
She was born August 9, 1931 in Geary, Oklahoma to Nicholas William and Edith (Ragar) Cooper. She grew up in New Plymouth, Idaho and graduated from high school there.
Martha married Herbert O. Boren on June 9, 1951 in Midvale, Idaho. Soon after, they moved to Lebanon where she has lived since.
Martha and Herb were longtime members of the Elks Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert O. Boren, on December 12, 2009; brothers, Frank and Norman Cooper; and her parents.
Martha is survived by daughters, Marilyn Wells, Patricia Melson, and Mickey Mason all of Lebanon; son, Terry Boren of Lewiston, Idaho; sister, Mary Zigler of Beaverton; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.