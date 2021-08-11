Martha Jane Hurst

September 11, 1924 – August 4, 2021
Martha Jane (Rose) Hurst, 96, of Albany, passed away peacefully August 4, 2021.
Martha was born to Russell and Nellie Rose, September 11, 1924, at home on the family farm where she would spend her growing up years. Martha attended Reed School and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1942. She would tell her children of riding the plow horse or walking to school.
She was one of seven children. A sister who passed as an infant and three brothers and a sister who have preceded her in death. One brother, Harvey Rose, of Madras survives her.
Martha moved as an adult to Chico, California, where she met and married Paul Hurst on August 27, 1945. She instantly gained a family in Paul's daughters, Pauline Gillispie, of Troutdale, and Gladys Wardlaw, of Lebanon. Paul passed in 1991.
She was a loving and devoted mother. Her children are Paul Hurst Jr., of Lebanon, Russell Hurst, of Sweet Home, Harvey Hurst, of Lebanon, Bruce Hurst, of Vancouver, Washington, Nancy Dodson of Newberg, Bill Hurst of Ravensdale, Washington and Joyce Wren, of Lebanon. She was also blessed and so proud of her 26 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Martha was an active member of Sodaville Evangelical Church, Lebanon. As long as she was able you would find her making coffee and setting up before church and visiting with friends and offering rides after church. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Lebanon for 21 years.
Martha loved her family and was a caring daughter and sister, a faithful wife, a devoted mother and grandmother and a good friend. She spent nearly every summer, canning with her mother on the family farm to provide food for her family. Her brother, Harvey, says he was born when Martha was 10 years old, she told him he became her live baby doll. Her and Paul were married 46 years before Paul's passing. She loved pointing out a beautiful sunset or interesting animal to her children. Her daughter remembers combing the beach and Mom, always curious, pointing out varieties of fish in the tide pools. She was adventuresome and wanted to take every vacation anyone else was taking. One granddaughter says about Grandma, “you LOVED to travel and we enjoyed several special memories and laughs.” Another appreciated that Grandma taught her about life and love and was always an example of positivity. She had many who loved her and that included many friends over the years. In her later years you could often find her with her lady friends at McDonald's after church. She will certainly be missed by many.
Martha's "Celebration of Life" will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, 2 p.m., at Sodaville Evangelical Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers we ask that any monetary gifts would be sent to Sodaville Evangelical Church, 38200 Middle Ridge Dr., Lebanon, OR 97355.