Martha J. Biederbeck

On February 11, 1958 she married Bernhard Biederbeck, and the following year they immigrated to the U.S., landing in Minnesota where they hoped to start farming. However, family friends from Lebanon convinced them that Oregon was the place to be, so they left soon after their first son (Herman) was born. Martha and her family settled in Lebanon, but frequently travelled back to Germany to visit family and relatives. They also travelled extensively in the western U.S., often with family from Germany. Martha was a contributing member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, baking and volunteering at the public library and the soup kitchen. She was particularly well known for her sewing skills, handmade Christmas decorations, outstanding desserts, famous applesauce, garden tomatoes and straw flowers. Her strawflower business allowed her family to travel and enjoy other benefits in an otherwise one-income household. Martha was very active and goal-oriented throughout her life, and was often seen riding her bicycle in town, well into her 80s. She had a very strong faith life, and was very generous in supporting Christian charities. She and Bernhard raised their sons in Lebanon, and developed many lasting friendships in the community, including those who also had ties to Germany.