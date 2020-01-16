Martha E. Burkhart

September 7, 1931 — January 10, 2020

Martha Ellen Burkhart passed away peacefully January 10, 2020 with her husband at her side in Corvallis. She was born Martha Ellen Stiles on Sept. 7, 1931 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Bruce and Gladys Stiles. Attended Tulsa University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority that continued until her death. She moved to California in 1952 to join a girlfriend in a train of soldiers which she loved.

She worked for a prominent pediatrician for 15 years whose patients included Cary Grant’s daughter, John Wayne’s grandchildren, and Frankie Avalon’s children.

Martha traveled several times to Europe, her first trip taking her daughters ages 11 and 15 for six weeks. While in Ireland, they watched the first moon landing in the home of an Irish policeman and his family.

Martha had a strong faith and was a member of the Encino Presbyterian Church for thirty years, where she served as a Deacon, Elder, and choir member.

She continued this service when she moved to Yachats with her second husband Rev. Jacob Wendell Beck where she also served as occasional wedding hostess. They traveled to the World Church Council in Vancouver, Canada in 1983, meeting Nelson Mandela.

