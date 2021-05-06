January 4, 1962 - May 2, 2021
On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Marquita Louise Dumas, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away at age 59.
Marquita was born January 4, 1962 in Corvallis, Oregon, to Harry and Joyce Mack. She grew up in Corvallis with her three brothers. Marquita married René Dumas on July 21, 1984. Marquita and René raised three wonderful children together: Sean, Christina and Monique. Marquita, a Certified Nursing Assistant, served as Activities Director at the French Prairie Care Center in Woodburn, Oregon. Marquita gave the gift of her time by helping in her children's schools. She was an integral volunteer and supporter of Rene's work in Health Care Administration in Oregon and recently in the Seattle area. She touched multitudes of people with her genuine care and listening ear.
Marquita brought kindness, compassion and joy to life. Her mother, Joyce, remembers her as someone who always looked out for other people. Her home was a comfortable place of welcome and beauty. Marquita's creativity came out in the wonderful colors in her home and garden.
René and Marquita were best friends. They stood out as a couple because of their happiness together. Marquita and René enjoyed exploring the Puget Sound together on day trips and overnighters in their Westfalia van. They loved the water and enjoyed their new home on Camano Island in Washington.
Many wonderful family times were spent at Neskowin and the Oregon Coast. Marquita was very proud of each of her children. Christina and Monique have many happy memories of shopping with their mother and trying new restaurants. Sean and Marquita loved to cook and bake together. Marquita often commented on grandson Jason being such a fine young man.
Marquita was preceded in death by her father, Harry Mack. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, René Dumas, her children Sean (fiancé Justina), Christina and Monique, grandson Jason, her mother Joyce Mack, brothers Vincent, David and Roland and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Marquita brought warmth and kindness wherever she was. Her faith in a loving God was her foundation. She held this verse from the Bible especially close:
"Fear not for I am with you, Do not be afraid for I am your God, I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand." Isaiah 41:10
Family services will be held in Corvallis, Oregon. Marquita will be buried at the Oak Lawn Memorial Park.
