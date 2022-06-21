Marolyn JoAnn Brenneman

September 27, 1939 - June 17, 2022

Marolyn JoAnn (Loy) Brenneman was born in Weed, California on September 27, 1939. She unexpectedly passed away on June 17, 2022, in Albany, Oregon at the age of 82 years, 8 months, and 21 days.

She is survived by her husband, Harley Brenneman; daughters, Kelley (Brian) Roth, Albany, Stephanie (Peter) Sammons, Portland, Christina (Gary) Terrell, Albany, and Angela (Thomas) Yoder, Wooster, Ohio; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and brothers Edward (Ed) Loy, Albany, and Vernon (Vern) Loy, Medford.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nelson and Grace (Atkinson) Loy.

Marolyn moved to Albany in 1945 with her parents and brother, Ed. Vern joined the family after they moved to Albany.

Marolyn attended Madison Grade School and transferred to Sunrise Grade School when it opened. She went on to Central Junior High School and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1957. She moved to Portland to attend Providence Nursing School.

A week after graduating from nursing school, Marolyn and Harley were married in Albany on August 28, 1960. Marolyn started her nursing career at Albany General Hospital. Her career was interrupted as she stayed home to raise her first two daughters. She then worked at Lebanon Community Hospital for several years. She retained her nursing license by volunteering with the Linn County Health Department's Well Child Clinics and covering for the nurse at the Children's Farm Home when she would go on vacation.

Marolyn enjoyed sewing, making clothes for her daughters and went on to be a 4-H leader. She later pieced quilts, donating many to benefit auctions. She was known for her garden and was delighted to share it with others. Marolyn also taught Better Balance classes through Linn Benton Community College for many years. After "retiring" from teaching, she enjoyed meeting with her students for coffee. Marolyn started writing about her adventures, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was part of a writing group.

A memorial service will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Albany Mennonite Church. As Marolyn enjoyed sharing her flower garden, she would get a kick out of it if you would bring flowers from your garden to her service.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).