July 24, 1942 - February 2, 2022

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marlyn Marie (Clark) Newburn, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on February 22, 2022.

She left us while resting peacefully at her residence in Yuma, Arizona surrounded by her husband, daughters, and siblings. She fought a short, hard battle with liver cancer. Our biggest relief is that she is no longer in pain.

Born in Salem, Oregon to Howard and Grace Clark on July 24, 1942, she graduated from Cascade High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation she married the love of her life, Don, a loving and devoted husband. They had recently celebrated their 61st anniversary on November 11, 2021.

She was the beloved mother of Chris (Patrick) Hartley and Patty (Aaron) Crittenden, proud grandmother of Nathan Axen, Nicole (Gregory) Skow, Autumn Hartley, Savannah (Devin) Johnson, and Dominick Crittenden. She traveled to Oregon in December of 2021 to meet her great grandson Sawyer Johnson, and we have never seen her smile so big! Amazing sister to Jerry (Lynda) Clark, Darrel Clark, and Melba (Jim) Davidson.

Predeceased by her parents, Howard and Grace Clark, and her brother Darrel Clark.

Marlyn lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend. Her work years were filled with everything from running a gas station, being a telephone operator, and finally was a long-time employee of Lebanon Community Hospital as a billing clerk.

She loved to cook, was highly skilled with sewing and crafting, and enjoyed bowling, skeet shooting, and square dancing. Marlyn was also a very active member of the Yuma Moose Lodge. She was a wonderful friend, always willing to lend a hand and help-out.

Most of all she loved her family, her daughters, son in-laws, and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held on June 18th, at Patty and Aaron Crittenden's home beginning at 3 p.m. Please call or text her daughter Patty at 541-905-1377 for the address.