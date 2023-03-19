"Mar" Ryum was born to Clarence and Marion Ryum in Barnesville, MN, and graduated from high school there in 1949. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy, and married Janice Solum (from Barnesville) in 1957 in Berkeley, CA. They started a family and moved to Oregon. Their 3 daughters are Christina Massey, Susan Gentry, and Mary Boesl.