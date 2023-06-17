November 2, 1936 - May 28, 2023

Marlin Ronald Bierly, 86, passed away unexpectedly of sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday, May 28, 2023 at his home residence in Redmond, Oregon.

Marlin was born in Brownsville, Oregon on November 2, 1936 to Paul and Hazel (Quimby) Bierly. The family moved to a family farm in Harrisburg in the early 1940s. He graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1954, followed by serving five years in the United States Marine Corp at Camp Pendleton as a field artilleryman. After his contract ended in the service he moved back to Harrisburg and started his short career as a Police Officer. After a year he changed paths and became a truck driver. Over his career he spent time driving log trucks, chip trucks, transporting fuel and ending his career with hauling aggregate for Hooker Creek Rock Products.

On January 20, 1967 he married Viola Treadway and they welcomed four children between 1967 and 1974, Kim, Troy, Kevin, and Jamie, into their lives. They spent a few more years in Harrisburg before relocating to Redmond, Oregon in 1978 to give their family a fresh start. Marlin worked hard throughout his life but he also loved spending his time hunting, fishing, gardening, and enjoying his family. If there was anything he loved most it was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marlin is survived by daughter Kim Kirkland of Bend, sons Jamie (Kristina) Bierly of Powell Butte, and Kevin (Keri) Bierly of Junction City, four grandsons, including Zachary and Seth Kirkland of Bend, and Logan Bierly of Junction City, granddaughters Jenna (Corwin) Eells, Brittany (Robert) Bierly of Prineville, and Kendall (Cole) Manning of Bozeman, MT, great-grandson Bentley Eells, and great-granddaughter Aspen Manning, cousins Rae Edlin of Damascus, Ruth Culberson of Union, WA and Linda McKay of Albany. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Hazel Bierly, brothers Leonard and Donald, sister Dorene, wife Viola, and son Troy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Rd. Powell Butte, OR 97753. A potluck style lunch will follow the service. If you are able to please bring a dish to share.