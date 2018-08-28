March 27, 1932 — August 23, 2018
Marlene Spriggs Stonewall passed away on August 23, 2018, in Corvallis due to complications from Alzheimer’s. She was surrounded by her children.
Mom was born Marlene Dolores Calkins on March 27, 1932, in Cecil and Miriam Calkins in Seattle, Washington. After both parents died when she was a young child, Mom and her three siblings were raised in the coastal mountain area of Harlan, Oregon, by their grandparents, Lige and May Grant on the Lazy R Ranch.
Marlene was a devoted country girl and loved the great outdoors. She was a master craftswoman and artisan who has supplied her family with countless birdhouses, miniature villages and numerous seasonal figures, all explicitly detail painted. They are items we will all cherish for a lifetime.
Mom and her former life partner, Don Suggs, lived 20 some years on the Alsea River. She enjoyed that lifestyle and the many fishing adventures this gave them.
Survivors include her former spouse, friend and father to her children, Davie W. Spriggs; her four children, Kathi Spriggs Soto, Buzz (Lani) Spriggs, Jacki (Kelly) Doser, Jann Spriggs Johnson; her extended Suggs family; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her partner, Don Suggs; her three siblings, Lige Calkins, Charlotte McDonald and Jackie Hoohuli; and late husband, Duane “Stoney” Stonewall.
Per Mom’s request, no formal service will be planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send any donations to Evergreen Hospice in Albany, 1046 SW Sixth Ave., Albany, OR 97322, or to a charity of your choice.
Her family would like to extend a very warm thank you to both the staff at West Hills Assisted Living and Evergreen Hospice for the care and comfort given to our mom.