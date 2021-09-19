 Skip to main content
Marlene Smith
September 2, 1938 – September 15, 2021

Marlene Smith, 83, of Lebanon, died September 15, 2021 at her home holding her beloved husbands hand.

Marlene was born September 2, 1938 in Coquille, Oregon the daughter of Arnold and Marion (Carpenter) Sturgeon. She later moved to Lebanon where she married Jacob "Jake" Smith on July 10, 1955.

Marlene was a domestic goddess and also cared for her mother. She enjoyed gardening, going to the coast and fishing.

She is survived by her children Val Elijah, Dave and Patty Kau, Rick and Patty Mason; brothers Virgil and Chuck; sister Sharon and grandson Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Aaron and brothers Paul and Lary Sturgeon.

Private interment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

Contributions in her memory may be made to Signature Hospice.

