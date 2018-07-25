September 15, 1935 — July 19, 2018
Marlene Kummer, 82, of Tangent, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018, at her home.
Marlene was born in Dallas, Oregon, to William and Mary Burr.
She was a longtime member of South Albany Community Church and was employed with the Albany School District much of her life.
Marlene had many hobbies but enjoyed socializing with friends and family, always sharing a hug and smile with everyone she met. She loved camping as well as taking road trips with her husband, Donn.
She is survived by her son, Chris and his wife, Cindy; and grandchildren, Jacob and Taylor Kummer.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Donn in 2016.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018 at South Albany Community Church.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
