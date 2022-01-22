Mark W. Mausen

April 13, 1946 - December 30, 2021

Mark passed away peacefully at his home in Lawndale, California. He was born April 13, 1946, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Nick and Ann Mausen. The then family of 5 resided in Illinois until 1948, when they moved to Sweet Home, Oregon. One year later, they moved to Virginia, Minnesota before returning to Sweet Home.

Mark attended local schools in Sweet Home, graduating from Sweet Home High School in 1964. He moved to Portland in the years following to attend Portland State and was employed over the years by Portland Rubber Stamp, Georgia Pacific, Tidewater, Bechtold, Louisiana Pacific, and retired from Georgia Pacific, while living in Atlanta, Georgia.

Retired, Mark moved to sunny California in 2006, where he enjoyed traveling as often as possible. He was a dedicated volunteer at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. In his spare time, he loved watching old, classic sit-coms, over and over again. He loved trying new recipes, and having friends over to enjoy the feast.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Nick Mausen and sister, Madelyn Sant.

Mark is survived by his partner, Derrick Rankins; brothers, Nick (Pat) Mausen, Redmond, Oregon; Tim (Connie) Mausen, Lebanon, Oregon; John Mausen, San Jose, California; sisters, Diane (Kathi Jackson) Mausen, Clatskanie, Oregon and Julie (Jeff) Fosnaugh, Sunnyvale, California. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and nephews.

Mark will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.